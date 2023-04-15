Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser
Scout Square 1032 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser benefits the maintenance of Sibyl Temple.
The garage sale will be on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The garage sale will be held at Scout Square at 741 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.
