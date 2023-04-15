Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser

to

Scout Square 1032 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser benefits the maintenance of Sibyl Temple. 

The garage sale will be on Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It will be held at Scout Square at 741 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.  Please let me know if we can be included in the issue promoting the garage sale.

Info

Scout Square 1032 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
events
to
Google Calendar - Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser - 2023-04-15 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser - 2023-04-15 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser - 2023-04-15 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vestavia Hills Garden Club's Garage Sale Fundraiser - 2023-04-15 08:00:00 ical