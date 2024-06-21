Vestavia Hills Concert Series: Telluride

You won’t want to miss out on the upcoming performance by Telluride at Wald Park. It’s happening June 21, at 7pm. This exciting performance is part of our FREE Concert Series! So grab a lawn chair or blanket, some tasty snacks and your favorite people, and join us for a memorable summer evening in the park. We can’t wait to see you there!

About Telluride: The band Telluride, hailing from Birmingham, was established in 1977. Their self-titled debut album, “Telluride,” was launched during the Christmas season of 1980. The track “Birmingham Tonight” quickly became a fan favorite. In 1985, Telluride was recognized as one of the nation’s top three bands by the Miller Brewing Company, leading to a lucrative contract with RCA Records. Their single “Breaking Away” made it to number 77 on the Billboard chart in 1985, earning praise as Alabama’s equivalent to Bob Seger by Billboard.