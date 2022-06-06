Vacation Bible School: The Hope Awakens
Shades Mountain Baptist Church 2017 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
For children completed kindergarten - 6th grade. Grab your lightsaber and get ready for an adventure in a galaxy far, far away as we seek out a Hope that is steadfast and true. Classes are also available for children and young adults with special needs. To register, please visit shades.org/vbs.
