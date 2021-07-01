OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Tuxedo Junction: Alabama's Contribution to American Jazz with Tyler Malugani. As the country moved into the 20th century, a new style of music began to grip the nation: jazz. Created in New Orleans, it quickly spread to all corners of the U.S. Birmingham became a hub of jazz music in the South, attracting talented and world-famous musicians to play in the famed Tuxedo Junction. This area of Birmingham not only inspired many jazz musicians, but it also played an important role in African American culture and was a welcome distraction to men who worked the intense jobs of local industry. Class is free; pre-registration required to receive link to Zoom session. Call 205-348-6482 to register and see olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.