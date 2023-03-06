Tracing Your Roots Series (Updated)

3/6: INTRODUCTION TO GENEALOGY - Want to learn how to do genealogical research? The phenomenal staff from the Southern History Department will help get you started, covering such topics as vital records, courthouse and church records, and the Federal Census.

3/13: MILITARY RECORDS FAMILY HISTORY - Did one of your ancestors go to war? Experts from the Southern History Dept. will teach you how to explore the major repositories and databases for military records and discover how they can contribute vital information for your family history research.

3/20: HOW OUR ANCESTORS DIED - The experts from the Southern History

Department will help you get to know your ancestors as individuals, with

a fresh look at them and the records they left behind. We’ll also discuss

unusual avenues of exploration into their everyday lives.

Community Room