Touch a Truck
to
Shops of Grand River 6200 Grand River Pkwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
August 27 | 10am-2pm
Location: Front parking lot behind LOFT and COACH
The Greater Alabama Council Three Rivers District and the Autism Society of Alabama are hosting a Touch-a-Truck event. This event is to bring awareness to Autism and to allow children the opportunity to visit large equipment in a safe and comfortable environment.
What is a Touch-a-Truck:
It is an event with lots of different types of vehicles (huge ones) that children can come see, touch, ask questions, take a photo with the vehicle and perhaps sit behind the wheel. Several local Fire Departments, Police Departments, Emergency Response Teams… will be there! Lots of fun. Come greet our community first responders and community leaders who take a special interest in our safety and the safety of our children
Come out and see all the fun trucks:
Modern Day Electric
Dixie Division Military Vehicle Club
Alabama Power Company
Southern Vintage Fir Apparatus Association
Leeds Police Department
Leeds Fire Department
Sherman Industries
CraneWorks