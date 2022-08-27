August 27 | 10am-2pm

Location: Front parking lot behind LOFT and COACH

The Greater Alabama Council Three Rivers District and the Autism Society of Alabama are hosting a Touch-a-Truck event. This event is to bring awareness to Autism and to allow children the opportunity to visit large equipment in a safe and comfortable environment.

What is a Touch-a-Truck:

It is an event with lots of different types of vehicles (huge ones) that children can come see, touch, ask questions, take a photo with the vehicle and perhaps sit behind the wheel. Several local Fire Departments, Police Departments, Emergency Response Teams… will be there! Lots of fun. Come greet our community first responders and community leaders who take a special interest in our safety and the safety of our children

Come out and see all the fun trucks:

Modern Day Electric

Dixie Division Military Vehicle Club

Alabama Power Company

Southern Vintage Fir Apparatus Association

Leeds Police Department

Leeds Fire Department

Sherman Industries

CraneWorks