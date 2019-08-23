Time to pARTy! The kids are back in school!

Liz Lane Gallery 1923 29th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35209

Come join us at Liz Lane Gallery to do some back-to-school shopping, except instead of notebooks and sneakers and backpacks, we'll have gorgeous works of art!

Resident artist and gallery owner Liz Lane will be present to discuss her work and local jeweler Lauren Lambert of elen will be onsite for a trunk show featuring new earrings, bracelets and necklaces.

Enjoy some light refreshments and adult beverages while browsing the gallery's collection and reveling in the fact there are no children present (with the exception of non school-aged children).

Info

Liz Lane Gallery 1923 29th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows
Vestavia Voice

