'The Impact of Personal Transformation' by Women Business Leaders

Vestavia Country Club 400 Beaumont Drive, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join Women Business Leaders for their annual Faith & Work Luncheon featuring author, speaker, and counselor Julie Sparkman at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the Vestavia Country Club.

This will be a great time of fellowship, connecting, and learning how personal transformation impacts your workplace and world.

