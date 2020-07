Tech tips in 10 minutes or less! Join us and get acquainted with Google Docs. Video available July 23 at the Vestavia Hills Library’s YouTube channel.

Check out our previous technology videos:

Tech in Ten: Multitasking in Windows 10

Tic-TECH-Toe: Create Your Own Digital Puzzle

Tech in Ten: Facebook Security

Tic-TECH-Toe: Travel Virtually with Google Earth

Tic-TECH-Toe: Patriotic Photo Editing Fun

Tech in Ten: File Management