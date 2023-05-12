Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony is an urgent, charged, and at times violent battle with fate. The orchestra will also be joined once again by budding star, violinist Tessa Lark for a performance of Jennifer Higdon’s Violin Concerto. The ASO will conclude the season by featuring Pulse by Birmingham native and composer-in-residence Brian Raphael Nabors.

