Summer Reading Kickoff: Oceans of Possibilities

Come jam with everyone’s favorite children’s entertainer Roger Day, enjoy the hijinks and artistry of Dr. Magical Balloons, eat Kona Ice, and sign up for Summer Reading! All ages are welcome. If you cannot make the kickoff, the online summer reading program will begin on the same day as the kickoff! Go to www.vestavialibrary.org, visit the children’s page, create your account, and enter to win prizes. There are two ways to win this year: coming into the library to play the weekly game and going online to earn points to spend on prizes in the online store!