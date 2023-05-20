Summer Reading Kickoff with Bike Parade

Join us for a fun day of GAMES, BOUNCY HOUSES, FIRETRUCKS, PRIZES, PIZZA, KONA ICE, FOOD TRUCKS and SO MUCH MORE! We start the day with a BIKE PARADE. Decorate your bike, trike, scooter or skateboard and bring it to the park and join us! YOU are the star as we parade around the park! Then join the BEATIN’ PATH RHYTHM DRUM CIRCLE! Don’t forget to sign up for Summer Reading and grab you goodie bag before you leave! It’s going to be a great day!!

Special thanks to our Epic Adventures Sponsors for making this event possible: Jim & Eva Robertson, Jefferson County Commission, Robertson Banking Company, United Community Bank