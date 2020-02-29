She's into STEM: A STEM Fair for Girls in 6th-12th Grade

Join us for a FREE STEM Fair for Girls in 6th -12th Grade!

Meet prominent women from a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) fields and discover all the benefits of pursuing a career in STEM, and the wide variety of opportunities available. STEM fields are one of the fastest growing fields, but a disproportionate number of women pursue STEM careers. Let's change that!

By registering for this event, you agree to allow GirlSpring to take photos of your child for educational and promotional purposes.

Email kristen@girlspring.com with questions.

8:30 - 9:00 - Welcome and Registration

9:00 -10:00 - Panel

10:00 - 12:00 - Interactive Sessions

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch

1:00-2:00 - Stick around to be interviewed about your experience for our podcast and share what you learn with others!

Thanks to our co-sponsors, AAUW Birmingham Branch and Girls Inc. of Central Alabama

Parking - 5th Avenue Parking Deck -- see specific driving instructions here.

Make sure to bring your parking ticket with you to get validated! Tickets can be purchased at the kiosk located on Main Street near the 5th Avenue Crosswalk.

When exiting the parking deck, insert your ticket stub into the kiosk at the exit gate. When your ticket has been paid or validated the gate arm will rise, allowing you to drive out of the parking deck.

The Bradley Lecture Center is located on the 4th floor of the Children's Harbor Building, adjacent to Children's Hospital, on the University of Alabama Birmingham Campus in the heart of Birmingham, Alabama

1600 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233