Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Aldridge Gardens will host its annual spring plant sale April 28-30.
The event, which should include close to 1,000 plants, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 28-29, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30.
Aldridge Gardens members will receive 10% off all purchases with their membership card. For more about the gardens and the sale, visit aldridgegardens.com.
