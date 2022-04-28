Spring Plant Sale

Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Aldridge Gardens will host its annual spring plant sale April 28-30.

The event, which should include close to 1,000 plants, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 28-29, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30.

Aldridge Gardens members will receive 10% off all purchases with their membership card. For more about the gardens and the sale, visit aldridgegardens.com.

