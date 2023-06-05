Songs of the Sea Music Camp For Preschoolers at Mason Music

Songs of the Sea Music Camp For Preschoolers is the perfect way for your little ones to have lots of fun exploring musical concepts in a creative environment. Each child will spend time learning the basics of music theory, like dynamics, tempo and pitch, while getting an introduction to singing, playing the piano and percussion instruments. There will also be time for crafts and musical movement too! This camp is suggested for 3 to 5 year olds who are potty-trained.