The 2018 version of the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Shop Save and Share event returns Oct. 17 and lasts through Oct. 28.

A Shop Save and Share kickoff party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at The Summit in front of the Kendra Scott store and will include food and drinks. For more information and a full list of participating businesses, go to shopsaveandshare.net.