Sassy Peacock Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening

The Grand Opening of the Sassy Peacock, a local emporium, will begin on August 22 and continue through August 24. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sassy Peacock is located in Columbiana Crossings.

The Ribbon Cutting will take place at the store's location, at noon on August 22nd. Refreshments will be provided.

The emporium features retail Earth Creations ladies' clothing and tees locally made in Alabama and consignment ladies' and children's clothing and accessories, home decor, furniture, furnishing and art.

The first 20 people in the door August 22nd will receive a FREE Earth Creations tote/bag or scarf. There will be drawings each day of the grand opening for free gifts including The Original Alabama Dirt Shirt, jewelry, football packages for Alabama and Auburn and more. For more information about Sassy Peacock or our Grand Opening call 205-747-2275.