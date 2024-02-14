Samford Legacy League Scholarship Luncheon

Trudy Cathy White to Speak at

Legacy League Luncheon on Valentine’s Day

Samford alumna Trudy Cathy White, the only daughter of Jeanette and Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, will be “coming home” to share an inspirational message at the Legacy League’s annual Scholarship Luncheon on February 14. At 19, Trudy opened Birmingham’s second Chick-fil-A restaurant, making her one of the youngest Operators in company history. She is the author of several books, including her most recent release, A Legacy that Lasts. Trudy and her husband, John, served for 20 years with the International Mission Board after which Trudy spent 13 years directing WinShape Camps for Girls. The Whites co-founded Lifeshape and Impact 360 Institute.

Premium sponsors of the event are Brookdale University Park and Wells Fargo Advisors. Luncheon guests can bid on a variety of items at the Silent Auction for Scholarships when doors open at 10:45 a.m.; the program will begin at 11:30 a.m. Reservations (required) are $55, $25 of which is a tax-deductible donation.

To date, the Legacy League has awarded over $1.5 million in scholarships to assist students who have endured challenges including homelessness, inner city violence, death or disability of a parent, abandonment, parental addiction and incarceration and the sacrifices of tull-time ministry. With over 800 members ranging in age from 22 to 102, the philanthropic organization offers meaningful volunteer opportunities, inspirational programs and a friendly, caring community to all who become involved.