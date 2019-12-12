Fabulous Array of Homes Will Delight Guests at Samford Legacy League’s Christmas Home Tour.

Guests will enjoy touring five unique and beautifully appointed homes, tasting delicious seasonal fare and shopping at the holiday gift market at Samford Legacy League’s Christmas Home Tour on Thursday, December 12. Now in its ninth year, this community event raises funds to provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

Presented by ARC Realty, the 2019 tour includes two homes in Mountain Brook and three in Vestavia Hills. Homes will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Holiday Gift Market, expanded from previous years, will be held in the fellowship hall of the First Church of the Nazarene, which is adjacent to the Samford President’s Home. Market hours are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Premium sponsors of the event are AllSouth Appliance, BRBC, First US Bank, Long-Lewis Ford and PRE Event Resources/Tailgate Guys.

Tickets are $30 through December 10 at samford.edu/legacyleague and $35 at the door of featured homes during tour hours while supplies last.

The Legacy League is a service organization with nearly 800 members, ranging in age from 22-100. In 2018, the league raised over $275,000 for need-based scholarships. More than 250 volunteers will be involved in the Christmas Home Tour, the Legacy League’s largest fundraiser.

2019 Featured Homes

• Christine & Mike Denniston, 505 Pine Ridge Trail, Mountain Brook

• Meredith & Jeffrey Lees, 2113 Vestavia Drive, Vestavia Hills

• Angel & Jared Lewis, 11 Richmar Drive, Mountain Brook

• Rushton & Derek Waltchack, 2445 Chestnut Road, Vestavia Hills

• Jeanna & Andy Westmoreland, Samford President’s Home, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills