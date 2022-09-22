Saint George Middle Eastern Food Festival

to

Saint George Melkite Catholic Church 425 16th Avenue S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Saint George’s 40th Annual Middle Eastern Food Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22nd through Saturday, September 24th. Hours of operation for dine-in and take-out are 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and drive-thru hours are 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Pickup orders can be placed online at www.saintgeorgeonline.org. Delivery is also available for orders over $100. Join us for a weekend of fun, entertainment, food, and culture!

Info

events, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
