S.H.E Camp | A Summer Camp for Girls

July 22-26, 2024 (*Two sessions — Girls 9-12 and Girls 13-16)

Cost: $285, includes GirlSpring t-shirt and lunch . Financial aid available.

Email kristen@girlspring.com for more information on financial aid or other questions.

Location: Artplay | Time: 9AM – 4PM

Taught by SheCamp co-creator Jessica Antes and co-teacher. Both have extensive experience as actors, writers, comedians, and teachers, and both trained or have worked at Chicago’s prestigious The Second City (where many SNL actors, and noted comics and girl power icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler trained!). See Jessica’s and Catrina’s bios below.

While the two sessions are similar in mission and goals, the older group will tackle more advanced comedic styles and activities while the younger group will be more imagination/play/and team work focused. Both sessions will conclude with a final virtual showcase open to family and friends.