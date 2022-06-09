S'mores and Pours
to
Avondale Brewery 201 41st Street South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35222
The Bridgeways Junior Board would like to invite you to the 10th Annual S’mores and Pours Event, on June 9th at Avondale Brewing Company!
This fundraiser brings together 400+ members of the community for a fun, bohemian-chic night of local brews, delicious food, silent auction, pop-up shops, local artists, live music by T.U.B. and S’MORE! Tickets include 2 beer tickets, a taste of local restaurants, and, of course, s’mores! All proceeds benefit BridgeWays’ programs for children, youth and families in our local community.