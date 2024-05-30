S'mores & Pours benefiting BridgeWays!

SUPPORT A GREAT LOCAL CAUSE and Join our Junior Board at Avondale Brewing Company on Thursday, May 30 to feel the vibes of a boho-chic wonderland and get your groove on at the 12th Annual S’mores & Pours fundraiser, presented by The Thomas E. Jernigan Foundation.

Say hello to summer with a delicious feast from Taco Mama, a selection of Avondale's finest brews, s'mores (of course!), amazing raffles, vendors, cool pop-up shops, local artists, and live music from T.U.B – The UnKnamed Band - Lights & Sound by McDowell.

Adult Tix Includes: 2 Beer Tix (Soft Drinks/Water are FREE), Taco Mama Feast & S’mores!

Kids Tix Includes: Soft Drinks/Water, Taco Mama Feast, S’mores & Kids Activities (Bouncy House, Face Painting, Games & Cinderella, The Miniature Horse).

Funds raised during this event will help sustain our programs & initiatives in 2024.