On Saturday, April 29, Life Time is hosting its annual Ride of a Life Time charity cycle event to raise money for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation.

Anyone can participate in Ride of a Life Time and is encouraged to raise a minimum of $250. Riders can expect a fun, heart-pounding collaboration of Life Time’s signature indoor cycle formats like AMP, EDG and PWR. People can also participate virtually from home or outside.

Life Time has set a $1.5 million fundraising goal for the second annual event after raising more than $1 million last year. Local proceeds will benefit Children’s Wisconsin.

Funds will also benefit the Life Time Foundation, which assists over 340 school districts and 2,900,000 students throughout the country to improve the overall quality, nutritional value and safety of food provided in schools.

*Non-members of Life Time can purchase a one-day membership to their local club, with Life Time donating the proceeds to the benefitting organizations.

Registration is open now at www.rideofalifetime.life