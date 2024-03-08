Red Diamond Classic Girls Tournament

The Red Diamond Classic is celebrating its 26th year! This event is one of the largest spring soccer tournaments in the southeast and brings together over 300 teams to Birmingham for two exciting weekends of competitive soccer fun. The Red Diamond Classic is directed by and benefits local youth soccer, via Birmingham United Soccer Association (BUSA).

The event will be held at multiple field locations. To find out where and when specific teams play visit the website link below.

https://www.birminghamunited.com/tournaments/