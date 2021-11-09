Reality Check - Banking for Students presented by Regions

GirlSpring's corporate partner, Regions, will be presenting this wonderful program, Banking for Students! We encourage middle and high school to attend as well as parents!

NEXT STEP REALITY CHECK

Regions Next Step Reality Check is an interactive and engaging way for students to learn about building and balancing a budget. The goal is to make the assigned decisions during the course and complete the experience with a budget surplus. During Reality Check, students will be assigned a persona and then select real-life options that will directly impact their budget.