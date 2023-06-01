Read & Win! Adult Summer Reading

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

In addition to fabulous programs and activities this summer, don’t forget to register for our Summer Reading Program - you can win prizes weekly as well as the Grand Prize. Get a free goody bag when you register, while supplies last! Check out the details online at vestavialibrary.org/summer.

Info

