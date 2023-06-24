Poochella Benefiting Shelby Humane Society

Get ready to paws and enjoy the music, food and drinks at Shelby County Humane Society's inaugural Poochella festival! Block your calendars off for Saturday, June 24, 2023 from noon to 5 p.m., and let's paw-ty at the newly renovated Oak Mountain Amphitheater Pavilion (1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham, AL 35124)!

There will be performances by bark-worthy local bands and artists: Medicine Bus, a band of six that combines high octane rock with funky grooves, and Brendan Young, a Birmingham native whose sound is a perfect balance between old and new country. In addition to entertainment, enjoy paw-some food and drinks, and fun activities for both humans and their fur-bulous friends. This is an event you won't want to miss, especially with an owner/pet “best dressed” contest, a 360 degree photo booth, face painting along with games for the whole family! With options that you and your pooch will be sure to love, Poochella will be a howl-ing good time and an excellent way to kick-off the summer!

Poochella will also feature an adoption area for attendees to sniff out their new best friend in a rescue animal– the paw-fect way to help deserving animals find their furever homes. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the strong collaboration between the Shelby County Humane Society and the community.

The Shelby County Humane Society has a vision to establish a strong collaboration between them and the community that fosters successful adoption for all shelter animals, reduces the number of unwanted animals in the community and promotes proper pet identification. To help further this vision, Poochella was created to give pet owners an opportunity to not only get their pets the needed vaccinations, but to also create a community celebration of pet ownership.

Prior to the event, attendees can bring their pets to the upper parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon for their necessary vaccinations. For dogs, the clinic will offer Bordetella vaccinations for $10, Rabies for $15, microchips for $20 and Da2ppv for free. For cats, the clinic will offer rabies vaccines for $15, microchips for $20 and Fvrcp for free.

Gracious sponsors of the event include presenting sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, as well as TMobile, Jenny McInerney, Renewal by Anderson, Discover Shelby County, Canine Country Club, Fancy Fur, Cahaba Valley Animal Clinic and Hollywood Feed.

Both VIP and general admission tickets for Poochella are on sale now at www.shelbyhumane.org. VIP tickets can be purchased for $100 which includes access to a private VIP area, two drink tickets and catered food. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and include all-day access to the festival. Parking at the event is free. Don't fur-get, your furry friends must be leashed for the tail-wagging activities and tail-chasing treats. Water stations will be available for your pet at the event.