Learn the tips and tricks of caring for ferrets at Pet Supermarket’s Ferret Workshop! This informational free workshop, open to current and potential ferret owners, will be held at all Pet Supermarket locations on Saturday, August 6, from 1-2 p.m.

During the workshop, Pet Supermarket associates will provide information on feeding routines, habitat arrangements and behavioral expectations for these furry friends. Store associates will be available to answer questions and recommend products following the workshop.

Attendees at this fun, family-friendly event will receive a specialty gift bag, while supplies last, along with a certificate of attendance verifying their ferret familiarity. They’ll also have a chance to enter in an in-store raffle for a $10 Pet Supermarket gift card and a Marshall tote bag. Contact your local Pet Supermarket or ask an associate how you can sign up today!