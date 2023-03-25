Paws in the Garden: Art Market and Concert, benefiting The Animal League of Birmingham's Community Cat Fund.

Join ALOB at Elysian Gardens, from noon to 5 pm on Saturday, March 25th, for a fabulous art market! Browse beautiful art, pottery, and handmade items from local vendors and eat amazing food from Cousins Maine Lobster! Entry to the art market is free but don't forget our evening concert event. Join us from 5-7 pm for the musical stylings of Margeaux and the Cat's Meow. Concert tickets are $10 through Eventbrite or $12 at the door.

Sponsored by Cathead Vodka