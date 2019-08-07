Congressman Gary Palmer (R-AL) will host a “Pastries with Palmer” meeting with constituents during the first week of August. This is a relaxed meet-and-greet time with no formal speech for constituents to enjoy fresh pastries and coffee with the Congressman. The event is open to the public and offers a good opportunity for constituents to ask questions and share their opinions on current events with Congressman Palmer and his staff.

If you plan to attend, an RSVP is helpful but not required: Pastries.Palmer@mail.house.gov.