Organizing Computer Files

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Have trouble finding your files on a PC? Learn basic computer skills as you discover how to make, find, move, organize, and delete folders and files. Ability to use a keyboard and mouse required. Registration required – vestavialibrary.org/tech or 205.978.4679. Digital Classroom.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, library, Workshops
2059780155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Organizing Computer Files - 2023-05-23 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Organizing Computer Files - 2023-05-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Organizing Computer Files - 2023-05-23 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Organizing Computer Files - 2023-05-23 16:00:00 ical