Organizing Computer Files
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Have trouble finding your files on a PC? Learn basic computer skills as you discover how to make, find, move, organize, and delete folders and files. Ability to use a keyboard and mouse required. Registration required – vestavialibrary.org/tech or 205.978.4679. Digital Classroom.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, library, Workshops