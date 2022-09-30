Opening Masterworks: Pictures at an Exhibition
to
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203
Pictures at an Exhibition takes the listener on a musical journey through an art gallery. Valerie Coleman’s 7 O’clock Shout, an anthem inspired by the tireless efforts of frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic, opens the concert, which will also feature two compelling works by Ravel, including his Piano Concerto for the Left Hand performed by award-winning pianist Yakov Kasman.
