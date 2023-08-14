OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Fall Showcase

Join an active community of older adults who love to learn and explore the world around them! The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at The University of Alabama provides a wide variety of intellectually stimulating non-credit courses and learning opportunities designed for adults 50 and older. OLLI offers weekly courses, lecture series, field trips, social gatherings, and volunteer opportunities. There’s something for everyone! Please join us for one or all of the Open House Events Listed to learn more about OLLI. Experience the Joy of Lifelong Learning at OLLI Tuscaloosa's Fall Open House

OLLI Open House Events: Come learn about OLLI! There is no homework, no tests, and no grades. OLLI is learning for fun! Discover new things, make friends, and embrace life. Join OLLI and connect with chapter members near you. Lifelong learning is better with friends! Greater Birmingham

Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Riverchase United Methodist Church

For more information about OLLI, call 205-348-6482, email

olli@ua.edu or visit olli.ua.edu