OLLI Presents: Nordic Walking
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
21 OLLI Presents Nordic Walking 10 am, Community Room Learn low-impact walking patterns using walking sticks to enhance your health with Instructor Leroy Hurt, Assistant Dean at UA’s School of Continuing Studies. Weather permitting, we’ll walk the library’s nature trail afterwards. Free, ages 18+.
Health & Wellness, library, Outdoor