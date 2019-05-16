Thurs, May 16: OLLI Presents: Classical Greece
1:30-3 p.m. Community Room
Greek history never fails to fascinate! Our speaker will cover Athens and Sparta, the Persian War, and the golden age of Athens under Pericles.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
