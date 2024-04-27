Music for Life
Trussville Entertainment District 119 Beech Street, City of Trussville, Alabama 35173
Donate Life Alabama presents the Inaugural Music for Life featuring the Tommy Crowder Band. This is a free event, bur a $10 donation is recommended.
Come out for a relaxing evening at the Trussville Entertainment District.
All funds raised benefit Donate Life Alabama.
If you are interested in being a sponsor, email arayburn@donatelifealabama.org.
Donate Life Alabama is a 501(c)3 dedicated to educating the community about organ, eye and tissue donation. Financial contributions help fund donation awareness programs throughout the state of Alabama.