Ms. Casey’s Marvelous Music and Movement

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Saturday, January 5 & 19: Ms. Casey’s Marvelous Music and Movement

10:30 a.m. Children’s Program Room

Move and groove with Ms. Casey to her favorite music, and learn a little about rhythm. Fun for families with preschoolers!

