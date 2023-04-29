Movie Night with Chris Confessore
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203
Get your popcorn ready as the ASO and Principal Pops Conductor Chris Confessore share music from your favorite film scores. We'll shine the spotlight on classic movies from the 80s and 90s, featuring musical highlights from Edward Scissorhands, Batman, Out of Africa, Gremlins, Jurassic Park, Aladdin, Titanic, and more!
