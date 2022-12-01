The Mobile Giving Machine

Did you know you can buy a goat from a vending machine for Christmas this year? The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine is coming to Birmingham City Walk from Dec 1 through Dec 4. Buy items like diapers or dinners and so much more for those in need right here in Birmingham and around the world -- and yes, you really can buy a goat. This Christmas season your generosity can provide for someone's immediate needs and even change their lives forever.

This Christmas season, Giving Machines will be in 28 locations around the world. In 2021, 6 million dollars was raised for local and global charities. Be a part of this one-of-a-kind giving experience sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 100% of your donation goes to those in need.