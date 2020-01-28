Medical Home Visits Are Back

to Google Calendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00 iCalendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Medical Home Visits Are Back with Jay Jones, Business Director of Home Instead Senior Care, a program designed to keep seniors in their homes. In the 1940s, 40% of medical interactions took place in the home. Now, under the Affordable Care Act, medical house calls are making a comeback. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00 iCalendar - Medical Home Visits Are Back - 2020-01-28 10:30:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours