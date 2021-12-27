Mason Music Winter Break Music Camp For Preschoolers

Mason Music’s Winter Break Music Camp For Preschoolers is a splendid mix of wintery wonderland magic and a perfect way for your little ones to have fun exploring musical concepts in a creative environment. Each child will spend time with a teacher in small groups going over the basics of music theory and getting an introduction to the guitar, piano, drums, and violin. There will also be plenty of time for singing, dancing and creating musical instruments to bring home each day! This camp is suggested for 3 to 5 year olds who are potty trained and ready for an enchantingly entertaining experience with music!