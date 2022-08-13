Mason Music is celebrating 10 years of inspiring and teaching students to be passionate about playing music by bringing our community together for a one-day, family-friendly, music festival on Saturday, August 13, at Avondale Brewing Company. Featuring national, regional and local artists like The Brook & The Bluff, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Gatlin, Lady Legs, Shaheed and DJ Supreme, Lady Legs, and Jahnah Camille, Mason Music Fest 2022 will have something for everyone. There will be food trucks, face painting and an educational component, because we want to make sure you walk away with more than a memory of a great show. The best part: 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit the Mason Music Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to changing lives by providing scholarships for music lessons to families who qualify for financial assistance.