Mason Music Camp For Beginners

For students age 6-9 who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp this summer where campers get the chance to sing and play the guitar, piano, drums and violin. Campers will get hands-on experience with instruments while learning foundational music theory, making crafts and playing games. The goal of this week is to allow students to explore several instruments and learn general music concepts like pitch and rhythm, all while having a whole lot of fun!