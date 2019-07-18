OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents For All Mankind: The Eagle Has Landed. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969 landing on the moon. Join us to watch the documentary film, For All Mankind, which includes new footage and perspectives of the astronauts. Help celebrate one of the most historical moments of our generation through discussion on what this moment meant to us, its importance, and legacy. Astronomers and researchers from NASA have been invited to join us. A free Alabama Bicentennial program.