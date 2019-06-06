Thursday, June 6: Magician Arthur Atsma
10:30-11:15 a.m.
Community Room
One of Atlanta’s finest magicians will entertain us with his special brand of magic. All ages.
3:30-4:15 p.m. Same program will be held at Liberty Park Elementary.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
