Magical Marketplace
to
Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Magical Marketplace is an annual arts and crafts event held in the fall at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. There will be over 50 vendors and a bake sale, with all proceeds benefiting Unless U. New this year will be a Thursday evening November 17 VIP preview shopping event from 5-7 for a $5.00 donation to Unless U.
Info
Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, events, Festivals & Fairs