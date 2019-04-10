Mac 101

to Google Calendar - Mac 101 - 2019-04-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mac 101 - 2019-04-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mac 101 - 2019-04-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Mac 101 - 2019-04-10 14:00:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Wed, Apr 10: Mac 101

2-3:30 p.m. Electronic Classroom

Do you need to learn the basics of a Mac? Learn how to personalize the computer, use the finder, change system preferences and more. Call 205-978-4679 to register.

