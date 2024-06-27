I Love America Night is a fun, family-friendly event to celebrate the independence of our country! Enjoy FREE swimming at the Aquatic Complex, sponsor booths, children’s activities, a concert by Chevy 6 and a spectacular Grand Finale! This event is always well attended and parking will be tight! Shuttle service will be available and shuttle stops will be published as soon as they are available. We hope to see you there!!

No pets allowed. Visit vestaviahills.org for more info.

Rain date: July 2