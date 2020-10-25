This is the 2nd Annual Liberty Park Witches Ride! It will be Sunday, October 25 from 4 - 6:30.

This is a fundraising event sponsored by Liberty Park Social Committee and VHHS Rise Students to raise funds for the UAB O’Neal Cancer Center for the Adult and Adolescent Oncology Program. Each participant will make a donation of $25 to the UAB O'Neal Cancer Center in order to take flight!

Witches can ride a bike or golf cart as their broom. Style is important to us! The Liberty Park judges will be judging Best Witch Costume, Best Group of Witches, Best Golf Cart decorations, and Best Bike decorations. Prizes awarded. Everyone else in the neighborhood is encouraged to spread out along the parade route to watch the WiTcHeS fly past and receive candy and small treats.

Register at: http://go.uab.edu/vhhsrise

Deadline to register is Saturday, October 24th 4pm